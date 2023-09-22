Somnipathy version 1.0.2.3 - Hardening the Kingslayer

This patch is about 'sequence' breaking and making sure things related to Kingsley don't break if you wander off the 'proper' path. A bunch of hardening was done. Apologies to RandomLib, but your trek can continue now!

Fixed a bug where you could get locked out of the Gamer Nightmare if you left before getting the egg

Fixed an errant event that could cause your quest flag to be wrong if you re-entered the Gamer nightmare

Fixed a couple of softlocks in Bruxism nightmare that could occur if you gave the wrong items to the wrong things.