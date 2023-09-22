Somnipathy version 1.0.2.3 - Hardening the Kingslayer

This patch is about 'sequence' breaking and making sure things related to Kingsley don't break if you wander off the 'proper' path. A bunch of hardening was done. Apologies to RandomLib, but your trek can continue now!
- Fixed a bug where you could get locked out of the Gamer Nightmare if you left before getting the egg
- Fixed an errant event that could cause your quest flag to be wrong if you re-entered the Gamer nightmare
- Fixed a couple of softlocks in Bruxism nightmare that could occur if you gave the wrong items to the wrong things.
