Gas Station Simulator update for 22 September 2023

Employee Update Hotfix #2 🔥

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

Another hotfix related to the Employee Update is live. We're still tracking the issues that you've been sending us in the comments under the announcements, Steam discussions, and on our discord servers. Rest assured, our team is working tirelessly to investigate and fix those issues.

But enough talkin' Let's jump straight into the patch notes:

  • Fixed an issue that prevented cars from being removed by the UFO button
  • Fixed an issue that prevented employees from using newly acquired features (fuel pumps, car lifts)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented employee autopay when the amount of money was too small
  • Fixed an issue that prevented employees from taking the second assignment when their main job was to clean the station
  • Fixed an issue that made employees stuck in resting mode in some scenarios

What's next?

Just before we finish this announcement, I'd like to let you know that our team is already working on a much anticipated quest system rework. I cannot say much more for now, but as soon as I have something new to share in that matter, I'll happily announce it here.

And of course some of our team members are already working on a freshly announced Tidal Wave DLC. If you want to stay up-to-date with any news, consider adding it to your wishlist.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2600880/Gas_Station_Simulator__Tidal_Wave_DLC/

~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek

