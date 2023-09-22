New version: V70. Lots of bug fixes.

This update fixes a lot of bugs reported by players and adds a few things suggested by player feedback.

IMPORTANT: old save files are not compatible with this new version.

If the game crashes at start, you may have to delete the save file to run the game. You can find the save file here: Go to windows install drive, for example C: C:\Users*Your user name goes here*\AppData\LocalLow\Christian Ibarra\Planetary Exploration Company\saves

New:

Research results: now all items that can be researched will show the result of the research, that way you can make better decitions on what to research next based on what you want or need to build. Incompatible older saves: older save files are incompatible with newer version, so it will be deleted. Tabs: all item lists have new buttons to show items divided by category. Press a tab button next to an item list to show all the items of that selected category.

Improved:

Menu window: the menu window also appears on the exploration screen now. Pressing ESC will show this window instead of quiting the game with no warning. Evade keys: now you can also evade by pressing the "space bar" and "left shift". Optional tutorials: when you start a new game, the game will ask you if you want tutorials or not. Damage flash: added a flashing animation when the explorer gets damaged. Inspection UI: the UI indicator that appears when inspecting something is now a circle that fills like a clock. Exploration jobs groups: when completing all exploration jobs, a new set of this type of job will be created in an increasingly bigger area. Exploration jobs distance: at the beginning, the exploration jobs will not be placed so far away from the starting area. Discovered tiles: added an extra visual markers to differentiate between discovered tiles and non discovered tiles. Tutorial Ghost buttons: in the tutorial, added some dotted lined buttons inside the base to hint that there are more buttons to be unlocked.

Fixed: