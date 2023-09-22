Update #12 - HALLOWEEN TRIBUTE EVENT!

**

HALLOWEEN EVENT ACTIVATED FROM 9/22/23-11/18/23!

**

General changes:

Added Halloween decor to the theater.

Added Halloween quest to unlock pumpkin lantern.

Fixed up the obstacle course - there is a ramp now instead of teleporting/death.

Optimized the game more.

Added backend code for private servers.

Added youtube/twitch/kick streaming capabilities on the backend - we can now play/stream videos online I will add a separate theater for players to play URL links for others to watch and giving us access to more shows and movies.

Added 2 new movies -

The Nun

The Nun is a 2018 American gothic supernatural horror film directed by Corin Hardy and written by Gary Dauberman, from a story by Dauberman and James Wan. It is a spin-off/prequel of 2016's The Conjuring 2 and the fifth installment in The Conjuring Universe franchise. The film stars Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir and Jonas Bloquet, with Bonnie Aarons reprising her role as the Demon Nun, an incarnation of Valak, from The Conjuring 2. The plot follows a Roman Catholic priest and a nun in her novitiate as they uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema announced The Nun, a spin-off film to The Conjuring 2, which had opened five days earlier, with Safran and Wan producing. The initial script for the film was written by David Leslie Johnson. Hardy had signed on to direct The Nun with a new screenplay from Wan and Dauberman. Principal photography began in May 2017 in Bucharest, Romania, and during filming, the set was blessed by an Eastern Orthodox priest.

The Nun was released in the United States on September 7, 2018, by Warner Bros. Pictures. Critics praised its performances and atmosphere, but criticized its weak narrative and inconsistent logic. It grossed $365 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of the series. In 2023, a sequel The Nun II, was released with Michael Chaves directing and James Wan and Peter returning as co-producers.



House On A Haunted Hill

House on Haunted Hill is a 1959 American supernatural horror film produced and directed by William Castle, written by Robb White and starring Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart, Richard Long, Alan Marshal, Carolyn Craig and Elisha Cook Jr. Price plays an eccentric millionaire, Frederick Loren, who, along with his wife Annabelle, has invited five people to the house for a "haunted house" party. Whoever stays in the house for one night will earn $10,000. As the night progresses, the guests are trapped within the house with an assortment of terrors.



**

ENJOY THE SHOW!

**