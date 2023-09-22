 Skip to content

Shrink Assault update for 22 September 2023

Serious Bug Fix on Tutorial!

Had to rush this update instead of bundling it up with the leaderboard fix due to how game breaking it was.
Leaderboard fix coming soon within the next hour hopefully.

