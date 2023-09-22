Prolog Update Patch Note 22.09

Share · View all patches · Build 12257701 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 15:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Chinese Builders! 🏯

We're excited to announce the upcoming update - patch release for the Prolog of 'Chinese Frontiers,' scheduled for this Friday, 22nd September. Our development team has been hard at work, listening to your feedback and making a countless of improvements. Below, you'll find a detailed list of changes and updates that are coming your way.

Special Notice 🚨:

Save files from the previous UE4 version may not be compatible with the updated UE5 version. However, you'll have the option to choose between the old and updated branch versions on Steam.

Call to Action 📣:

Your feedback is most important to us! Join our Discord to engage with the community and developers. Also, don't forget to add the main game to your Wishlist if you haven't already.

Thank you for your ongoing support and dedication. We're eager for you to experience the new changes!

Best regards,

The 'Chinese Frontiers' Development Team

List of changes:

Major Changes:

Language Support:

We have added the following languages to broaden the accessibility of 'Chinese Frontiers French German Italian Polish Russian

Game Engine Upgrade:

Transition from UE4 to UE5 for enhanced performance and graphical fidelity. Smaller game size - reduction from 7.4 GB to about 6 GB

Audio-Visual Systems: Adaptation and extension of the foliage system. Add a new anti-aliasing method for smoother visuals. You can now choose from: TAA (better performance), TSR (better quality). Comprehensive changes and improvements to the audio system. Improved textures and landscape display. Building System Improvements: Enhanced building animations and audio timing for a more fluid building experience.



Bug Fixes:

Major Fixes:

Fixed a critical bug where rocks would incorrectly load when changing levels, impeding gameplay.

Multiple fixes for resource rocks, mining, and digging; rocks are now better optimized.

Optimized the object highlighting system.

Sound and music-related bugs have been addressed.

Resolved issues with trees and stumps.

Fixed a rare bug with the map that prevented quest progression ("Vast World is Calling").

Interest points will now trigger properly even if the player is already inside the area.

Minor Fixes:

Repaired crane-related errors.

Resolved language and text display issues.

Various bug fixes related to beacon fire, brickyard furnace, mortar kiln, and caravan.

Fixed issues with pop-up tutorials and player blocking.

Repaired object collision issues.

Addressed minor errors concerning mission markers.

Graphic settings menu is now fully functional.

Improved scaffolding interaction, now easier to stack and rotate.

A small cooking station was missing on the wall—it has been found and secured. :heart:

Monument requirements should now update dynamically.

Minor Changes: