Conan Exiles update for 28 September 2023

Age of War Chapter 2 Hotfix (2023.09.28)

Age of War Chapter 2 Hotfix (2023.09.28)

  • Fixed a bug which caused performance issues whenever approaching or logging in near a base

  • Added additional checks to prevent certain crafting to be done without the proper materials

  • War Torn Rubble can no longer be stacked
  • When the surface below it is removed, placed treasure now drops down instead of being destroyed (note: dropped treasure still gets destroyed)

  • Thralls set to guard doors now return to their post after vanquishing interlopers

  • Old copies of Heritance have been reset to match its current design

  • Fixed an issue where rarely a new challenge would not appear after claiming a completed one

  • Fixed an issue which could prevent a character from fighting back if they were attacked while performing certain emotes

  • Players can now access the game menu while controlling an avatar
  • Purchasing unlock of multiple Battle Pass levels now properly refreshes the display

