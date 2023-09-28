Age of War Chapter 2 Hotfix (2023.09.28)

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Fixed a bug which caused performance issues whenever approaching or logging in near a base
- Added additional checks to prevent certain crafting to be done without the proper materials
- War Torn Rubble can no longer be stacked
- When the surface below it is removed, placed treasure now drops down instead of being destroyed (note: dropped treasure still gets destroyed)
- Thralls set to guard doors now return to their post after vanquishing interlopers
- Old copies of Heritance have been reset to match its current design
- Fixed an issue where rarely a new challenge would not appear after claiming a completed one
- Fixed an issue which could prevent a character from fighting back if they were attacked while performing certain emotes
- Players can now access the game menu while controlling an avatar
- Purchasing unlock of multiple Battle Pass levels now properly refreshes the display
