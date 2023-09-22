Tokyo Game Show and a brand new DEMO

Hello fellow Steam players!

Tokyo Game Show

We're overly hyped to be part of the Tokyo Game Show 2023!!! Our quirky & cute adventure game is part of one of the most mythical events in the game field. This is all thanks to our friends at Armor Games Studio and Kakehashi Games who made it possible.

The team has also worked hard to provide a new demo for the show, bringing the best of Baladins to Japan. On this occasion, the game gets a new lift and a full translation into Japanese!

If you happen to be around in Tokyo, come and say hi to the team on the booth.

For the rest of us who couldn't afford to go there, the event is also running online with a ton of cool game demos accessible here: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/TGS2023.

You should definitely give a try to some of them, including of course the new Baladins demo!

What's new and hot in the new demo

Hear ye Baladins, it's time to explore new grounds, the region of Hortegarde is opening its doors!

A whole new area with unseen characters, quests, and storylines to discover. An hour and more of new content!

The full game loop is there, meet with the Colobra and start over to pursue your destiny

Local multiplayer is available, make your best combos and tricks with the new multiplayer features available

Items, item exchange, and item consumption: the inventory system revealed!

Many more surprises

► TRY OUT THE NEW DEMO!