アザリスの迷宮 update for 22 September 2023

Update 2023/09/22

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added conversation in Azaris town after defeating a group of goblins.
  • Highlights the character who is selecting the target to use the skill.
  • Global actions skip the target selection step
  • Lv can now be changed in developer options.
  • Supports kerning for drawing strings.
  • Forkana, added a picture of a lone wolf
  • A little addition to the error log (about undefined variables in If statements and Switch statements)

In preparation for the next expansion, we have implemented a conversation change after defeating a group of goblins, which is currently lacking.
Additionally, to make it easier to play, we have set a yellow frame to make it clear which character is making a choice of action in battle.
I am suddenly creating a Lv adjustment function for MOD development. A button will appear in the developer options.

