Update 2023/09/22

Global actions skip the target selection step

Lv can now be changed in developer options.

Supports kerning for drawing strings.

Forkana, added a picture of a lone wolf

A little addition to the error log (about undefined variables in If statements and Switch statements)

In preparation for the next expansion, we have implemented a conversation change after defeating a group of goblins, which is currently lacking.

Additionally, to make it easier to play, we have set a yellow frame to make it clear which character is making a choice of action in battle.

I am suddenly creating a Lv adjustment function for MOD development. A button will appear in the developer options.