Update 2023/09/22

- Added conversation in Azaris town after defeating a group of goblins.
- Highlights the character who is selecting the target to use the skill.
- Global actions skip the target selection step
- Lv can now be changed in developer options.
- Supports kerning for drawing strings.
- Forkana, added a picture of a lone wolf
- A little addition to the error log (about undefined variables in If statements and Switch statements)
In preparation for the next expansion, we have implemented a conversation change after defeating a group of goblins, which is currently lacking.
Additionally, to make it easier to play, we have set a yellow frame to make it clear which character is making a choice of action in battle.
I am suddenly creating a Lv adjustment function for MOD development. A button will appear in the developer options.
Changed files in this update