DD#139 A Madness Known as Science.

Hi, everyone! Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

Before we start, I have something for all my fellow indie game developers.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/5848542859095613768

This is the Text-to-Speech dynamic library I made to allow your operation system to read dialogs, books, documents, and some other texts of the game to the player. No need to read walls of text in an RPG like this game, you can let your computer read everything to you. It can be used in any game developed with RPG Maker XP, RPG Maker VX, RPG Maker VXA, and Unreal Engine! Yes, Unreal is included, as long as you know how to use dynamic libraries. It's written in native C++. Thus, all shall be compatible. :)

In theory, it can also be used by RPG Maker MV and RPG Maker MZ if you know how to use a C++ DLL in Javascript. (Something that you may be interested to read: https://nodeaddons.com/calling-native-c-dlls-from-a-node-js-web-app/ )

Now, let's start with the content updates for this week.

First of all, here comes Dr. Kyoryu



So far, everything about his research deep in the mount is top secret.

However, you may find some clues from his assistant, a pink-haired girl standing behind the doctor.

She can provide you with pet services like a caretaker.

She can sell you some Pistol Petrification Mags.

She can also modify your firearms for you.

She is quite useful with so many different functionalities you may even wonder who exactly she is.

So far, there is no answer.

Meanwhile, the cave may burn as a new type of turtle just arrived.



Known as Kameren, in ancient tales of the Stone Age, they evolved to have the power to shoot fireballs without much effort. They appear alongside the Stone Turtles and will not hesitate to protect their siblings against any hostile activities. Their power can be yours if you capture them in battles or peacefully convince them to join you.

To empower you even more, you can now enhance your equipment with the magic anvils just like the weapon enhancement updates last week. Find your favorite armor, clothes, hats, pants, shoes, underwear, and other strange equipment you can acquire in this supernatural world, you may now empower them further to make them more useful to you. Just like weapons, each enhancement level brings a bonus to their attributions. More details can be found on the wiki of the game.

Now, you've met a strange doctor and his mystery assistant, some turtles that can shoot fireballs, and an enhancement system for almost all equipment. Yet, you can't say you've witnessed all the madness of this week until you see the...



Gatling Bodhisattva!!!

In ancient times, in a Polytheism like Buddhism, people believed there must be a Bodhisattva for every aspect of life.

In modern times, people invented Gatling guns. Thus, there has to be a Bodhisattva for that, too. :P

When bullets maw down soldiers on a battlefield, it brings equality and a feeling of liberation. If they were sinners, they would no longer be able to commit more sinners. If they were good, they would be awarded in their afterlife beyond the hell they were facing in their life. Such is the mercy of the Gatling Bodhisattva. (I'm sure a certain killer monk will click the "like" button if he gets a chance.)

Talking about mercy, we also got some development in the "Sweet Dreams" side quest. Actually, it's almost complete. The truth can be revealed. It may also lead to an ending if you choose to do so. With quite a few optional paths non-linearly deployed along the way, the story can be told in many different orders.

That's for this week. Have fun with all the madness. We will likely see the "Sweet Dreams" completed next week.

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Sweet Dreams]The nurse in the secret room now always appears. (Previously she only appears when you start the investigation.)

[Sweet Dreams]Made the quest even more non-linear. It's now possible to investigate what happened to the woman from the town hall before you start the quest.

[Game Over]Special game-over texts now no longer inside a window.

[Game Over]Moved special game over texts down so that they no longer overlap with the game over text.

[Special Attribution]Added a new special attribution that increases a character's firearm damage by a percentage.

[Faith]New Tenet: Gatling Bodhisattva (Let's blame Nihilmace for this. (✺ω✺))

[Item]New Religious Book: Gatling Bodhisattva Sutra

[Museum of Strange History]Added a copy of Gatling Bodhisattva Sutra

###########System##################

[Combat]Added a modifier on enemies that can affect the player's escape chance.

