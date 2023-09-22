Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #3

Hello, Hunters!

Our first major update was filled with a lot of changes to the game! We are working hard to address the issues that came with it and to improve the new systems based on all the feedback we have received. Here's a new set of improvements and fixes:

Changelog:

When you reborn, enemies' health points are now increased by 25% instead of 100%.

Changed the XP multiplier (running progress to Reputation Level) from 1.2x to 1.25x.

Changed the weapon position text and tooltips on the Settings Menu.

Fixed the bug where the fog would rarely damage you before it was supposed to.

Fixed the issue where merging two weapons was giving you the recycling money.

Fixed the issue where Sniper V was killing bosses in one hit (Sniper V has a 50% chance of one-hit killing enemies on headshots, but not bosses anymore).

Have a great hunt!

Cheers!