 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Serenity Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Sep 22 Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12257531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed robot sounds when mining asteroids.
  • The Magnet's lasers now point properly at the target.
  • Fixed a bug that left the robot tilted when the camera rotation mode was changed.
  • Other little things...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2443951 Depot 2443951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link