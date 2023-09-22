0.4.11 | NEW TRIAL AND MIRACLES

Happy Friday Sker Islanders, what have our team been up to this week? Find out in the latest patch below!

Sker Ritual

Patch v.0.4.11 - 22/09/2023

MIRACLES - TIER 4/COMBOS

Added 7 Tier 4 Miracles, which provide more passive modifiers to the player and abilities. To access Tier 4, you must have at least 3 miracles by 2 gods each (6 in total), which will show you the new ones of that type

ADDITIONS & ISSUE FIXES

Added a new Trial: "Frenzy Catalyst" : Failing to complete it will make all enemies enrage until the end of the round

Updated the visual for the "Praetorian" in the "Deadly Lover's Fortress" boss fight

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to be stuck when they leave combat before they have finished properly initializing if they had a lot of animations, which resulted them in T-Posing

Fixed an a couple of errors that would cause the game to be interrupted if an enemy with no stun animation got stunned

Fixed an issue with the last boss in "Deadly Lover's Fortress" which caused the boss health bar to not disappear after being defeated

Fixed an issue causing some Trials to show as failed on the UI even when succesfully finishing them, if they had been previously failed during that level

Wales Interactive Team

