Mid-Autumn Double NP Festival!

Extra! Extra!
Starting on September 26th, if you buy 1,205 NP, you'll get another 1,205 NP FOR FREE! (Limit once per account)
The Double NP event lasts for only 8 days thru October 3rd, so don't miss your chance to catch one of the best deals on NP we've ever had!
- Event Period: Sept 26th after maintenance - Oct 3rd 14:59 (UTC)
This event applies only to the 1,205 NP item.
Bonus NP can only be received once per account during the event period.
Bonus NP is sent via in-game mail and once you claim it, it is not eligible for refund.
Refunding the original purchase will also return the bonus NP.
*Valid for 90 days in your mailbox and can be used for an unlimited period of time once received.
