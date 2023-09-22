TFM Weekly Update 📜 #FeatureFriday-22/09/23

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːthetreeoflifeː

It's that electrifying time of the week again when we unfold the latest improvements we've been brewing for you. From enriching your strategic depth with new features to enhancing user interfaces and fixing pesky issues, we've been hard at work to craft the perfect updates for you. ːkrlvlupː

Central to this week's enhancements is an infusion of fresh content with the new groundbreaking tags feature. The introduction of our new tags for in-game content is truly a game-changer. ːreexcitedː

The advent of these tags signifies a more intuitive gameplay experience, fostering a deeper connection between strategy and action. By organizing and classifying in-game elements, they serve as silent guides, streamlining decision-making and offering clearer paths to victory. ːmapː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 12 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 17% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyhfː [Content] Rolled out 3 new feats designed for our Protectors, Slayers & Slayers: Heavy Armor Mastery, Medium Armor Mastery, and Light Armor Mastery.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Introduced the "Adventurer" as a fresh combat role tag.

ːhappyhfː [Content] The One-Handed Weapon Mastery underwent a transformation, evolving from a Feat to a 10-level profession. Notably, using melee attack skills while equipped with a one-handed weapon will now grant XP for this new profession.

ːhappyhfː [Content] As rewards for the One-Handed Weapon Mastery, players can earn 7 novel feats: Battle Breather, Student of the Grip, Wound Gasher, Heightened Will, Nebulous Strikes, Deflector, and the stackable Lightning Wrist.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Enhanced the armor collection by introducing 5 new chest armor pieces leveraging our new tags: Greenweave Tunic, Outlaw's Vest, Primal Harness, Slarkscale Armor, and Obsidian Chestplate.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Boosted the defensive headgear options by adding 5 head armors, each tailored with the new tags: Greenweave Cap, Outlaw's Cap, Primal Hat, Slarkscale Headgear, and Obsidian Helmet.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Executed a vast tagging endeavor, with new tags for 160+ armor definitions, finalizing Head & Chest armor pieces, and extending to 150+ items and the remaining 100+ weapons. Also made prerequisite & trigger refinements across all definitions.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Adjusted the Carpenter job duration, now set at 50, up from the previous 35.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Redesigned weapon tagging through a comprehensive weapon tag overhaul.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Enhanced player experience with added tags to the localization, implemented SpawnRandomCharacterPreset effect output, and optimized effect output & trigger tooltip texts. We've removed tier stars from skill bar items to streamline the interface.

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Resolved an issue regarding buff/debuff trait stacks, ensuring they now update accurately on the character detail panel.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Undertook several backend optimizations: From refining trait triggers, and moving categories for clarity, to tooltip improvements for various outputs. We improved activity, trait, and skill category placements for related trait trigger tooltips.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/700820/announcements/detail/3664275387883515658

The initial tests for the new tag feature are more than encouraging. But here's where it gets even more exhilarating! We're on the brink of further expanding on these tags in the next major update. We've caught wind of some game-changing developments on the horizon, and we can't wait to share them with you. Your insights are pivotal. Engage with the latest version, share your thoughts, and be a vital ingredient in the masterpiece we're cooking up for the forthcoming major update. ːFistpumpː

Every new update is a step closer to the ideal TFM experience, and it wouldn't be possible without the valuable feedback and passion of our community. We genuinely appreciate your unwavering support and commitment to this journey. ːSmallRedHeartː

Have a wonderful weekend, and see you all next Friday! ːgearthumbsupː