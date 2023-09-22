V0.22
-Temporarily bringed back original Teaming system.
-Rifle Balance: Attack 12 > 15, Reload Time 1.1 > 2.5, Spread 2 > 1.5, Ammo Cap 31 > 25.
M.E.A.T. Veterans update for 22 September 2023
Patch 0.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
