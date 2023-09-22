 Skip to content

M.E.A.T. Veterans update for 22 September 2023

Patch 0.22

V0.22
[CHANGED]
-Temporarily bringed back original Teaming system.
-Rifle Balance: Attack 12 > 15, Reload Time 1.1 > 2.5, Spread 2 > 1.5, Ammo Cap 31 > 25.

