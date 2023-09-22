1 year. Dragon slayer

Dragons began to attack nearby villages more frequently!



Kingdoms, realizing threat, turned to a secret order of dragon slayers to subdue the rampaging monsters.

Dragon slayers can master any weapon. While slaying a dragon, dragon slayer absorbs its soul and becomes many times stronger.

Added a new quest - Blood Enemy.

In this quest you can hire up to 10 dragon slayers and get 2 dragon's blood for killing a dragon.

Bonus for the quest is a glory points multiplier.



Bard is celebrating an anniversary! September 22 is the day of the game's release to Early Access!

After 100 zone you will find 10 new locations and musical compositions, as well as new monsters to defeat!

All bards with concert experience will receive a candy goat as a gift.



Additions and changes: