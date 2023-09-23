September 23th, 2023 Patch Updates

Repair the problem of incorrect objective of Master Craftsman quest in the Council Chamber
Fix incorrect icon for trade items in the Library
Fix a problem with the triggering of the DLC character's large Galen ship storyline.
Optimise the filtering function of Database and Prop Shop
Repair the problem of abnormal logic of salvaging surrendered fleet.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 23 September 2023
