Wawa United update for 22 September 2023

Wawa United is back online

Share · View all patches · Build 12257277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is back online via the new released client. There's no extra content beside the hosting changes. But more will come soon indeed!

Changed files in this update

Wawa United Content Depot 1016031
  • Loading history…
Wawa United Dev Build Depot 1016032
  • Loading history…
