Ooglians update for 26 September 2023

Factory and Resources Update RELEASED!

Ooglians update for 26 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OOGLIBOOGLI!!

With this update I took help from the new commuunitymanager that I'm working with to create a little summary video!

Check it out!


I'll still post everything in textform too tho, so heres that

NEW STUFF:

  • The Drone! - this will warn if there is no clear path to the core, in the future, more things will be added to it

  • Ooglimass! - this has a chance to drop when an ooglian dies. there's a maximum of 15 spawned ooglimass at a time, so after that, no more will spawn (there's a temporary counter in the corner, that will be removed later on) The ooglimass deterioates every turn. if left outside it will dissapear after 3 waves

  • Factory - there's currently only one factory. it takes oglimass and energy and creates a battery that can be triggered to shoot out an electric pulse to all connected modules in it's area

  • Burner - this takes ooglimass and converts it into energy!

  • Laser rework - the laser has lost it's piercing ability, but it's still a constant beam. it's damage has been upped a bit

  • New secret module - takes alot of power, but it might be worth it if your base can keep up

Minor things / QoL

  • brought back some autoaim to the cores since the purely manual mode still makes it way to hard before you've set anything up

  • The switch is now portable, meaning you can move it around during the wave, this is less of a fix and more of a quick solution just to make it work since it comes with the problem that you can push around ooglians and alter the paths during gameplay making it highly abuseable

  • Removed the force that drags your hand back to the grabbed object. This was kind of a relic from the past to make things feel more physical but I agree that it might not serve a real purpose

  • Reworked how explosions works to hopefully make them more performant

  • Made it so sounds are not mirrored anymore (lol idk how i havent noticed that before)

THE DISCORD IS WHERE ALL THE DISCUSSION HAPPENS:

xoxo

Simon

