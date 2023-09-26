Factory and Resources Update RELEASED!

OOGLIBOOGLI!!

With this update I took help from the new commuunitymanager that I'm working with to create a little summary video!

I'll still post everything in textform too tho, so heres that

NEW STUFF:

The Drone! - this will warn if there is no clear path to the core, in the future, more things will be added to it

Ooglimass! - this has a chance to drop when an ooglian dies. there's a maximum of 15 spawned ooglimass at a time, so after that, no more will spawn (there's a temporary counter in the corner, that will be removed later on) The ooglimass deterioates every turn. if left outside it will dissapear after 3 waves

Factory - there's currently only one factory. it takes oglimass and energy and creates a battery that can be triggered to shoot out an electric pulse to all connected modules in it's area

Burner - this takes ooglimass and converts it into energy!

Laser rework - the laser has lost it's piercing ability, but it's still a constant beam. it's damage has been upped a bit

New secret module - takes alot of power, but it might be worth it if your base can keep up

Minor things / QoL

brought back some autoaim to the cores since the purely manual mode still makes it way to hard before you've set anything up

The switch is now portable, meaning you can move it around during the wave, this is less of a fix and more of a quick solution just to make it work since it comes with the problem that you can push around ooglians and alter the paths during gameplay making it highly abuseable

Removed the force that drags your hand back to the grabbed object. This was kind of a relic from the past to make things feel more physical but I agree that it might not serve a real purpose

Reworked how explosions works to hopefully make them more performant

Made it so sounds are not mirrored anymore (lol idk how i havent noticed that before)

xoxo

Simon