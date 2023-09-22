 Skip to content

Builders of Greece: Prologue update for 22 September 2023

Prologue v1.06 changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello builders! We've been working hard to address common issues and bugs in our Prologue version of our game:

  • Theather saving, destroying and rebuilding is now working properly in all tiers.
  • Stone roads now take Drachmas instead of giving Drachmas
  • Stone roads are now saving properly
  • Saving while being in destroy mode doesn't destroy your buildings anymore
  • Minor UI fixes

Known issues:

  • Only if you load your save from previous version: you can complete building of the theater much sooner than it should be done.

