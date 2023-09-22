Prologue v1.06 changelog

Hello builders! We've been working hard to address common issues and bugs in our Prologue version of our game:
- Theather saving, destroying and rebuilding is now working properly in all tiers.
- Stone roads now take Drachmas instead of giving Drachmas
- Stone roads are now saving properly
- Saving while being in destroy mode doesn't destroy your buildings anymore
- Minor UI fixes
Known issues:
- Only if you load your save from previous version: you can complete building of the theater much sooner than it should be done.
Changed files in this update