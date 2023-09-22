- Global Chat shows played matches
- End round button was moved to the right
- Flying units can now attack other flying units
- New error messages
- Chat messages have now send time
- Minimap rebel territory is now not shown
- Fixed bug where daily quests counter was wrong
- Fixed bug where multiple targets on one field could select both of them
- Fixed bug where visual effects were not saved when switching between game modes
- Fixed bug where endless loading was shown if chat server was not reached
WarKind update for 22 September 2023
Patch 1.0.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
