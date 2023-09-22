 Skip to content

WarKind update for 22 September 2023

Patch 1.0.21

Patch 1.0.21 · Build 12257145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Global Chat shows played matches
  • End round button was moved to the right
  • Flying units can now attack other flying units
  • New error messages
  • Chat messages have now send time
  • Minimap rebel territory is now not shown
  • Fixed bug where daily quests counter was wrong
  • Fixed bug where multiple targets on one field could select both of them
  • Fixed bug where visual effects were not saved when switching between game modes
  • Fixed bug where endless loading was shown if chat server was not reached

