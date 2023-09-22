Thief Simulator 2 | Language Playtest are now out!

Heisters - Gear Up! 🎮

Thief Simulator 2 is launching a Steam Playtest, and this time around, we're zeroing in on in-game translations. We've got the goods, but we need you to tell us if anything's off.

🌍 Languages Up for Inspection: 🌎

English

Polish

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

Turkish

Chinese (Simplified)

Found something that doesn’t sound right? Have you spotted an awkward translation? Drop us a line in this thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1838590/discussions/ (only PlayTest participants have access). Your sharp eyes will help make the game even better for everyone.

How to join Thief Simulator 2 Playtests?

Just request access here! Important: Playtests are limited this time.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1838590

Stay sneaky!