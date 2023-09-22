 Skip to content

Banana Shooter update for 22 September 2023

Banana Shooter 1.361 Update - Knockout Mode

Build 12257057

New Stuff

New Server Mode - Knockout

Its a lot more competitive mode than the default one!

Description

In this mode you just play regularly like you did before, but only the top list players will survive for the future rounds, you cant join mid match you have to wait until there is the last one standing then the server will restart the mode so you can keep playing.

New Demo System


This feature exists to record your match for content creators or who just want to check their gameplay, you can record your entire match then use the demo system to replay it in first person or third person more details on our documentation

Demo Camera For Recording Cinematic

  • First Person Spectate Support
  • Camera movement lerping support
  • Depth of field Support

New Chat UI

  • Selectable
  • more visible

New Voichat UI

  • Improved voice chat quality
  • You can now see who is talking ingame
  • Voice chat also works on voting scene

Other Changes

  • Add aim sensitivity multiplier setting
  • Smoother when loading demo (The loading wont be running on the main thread)
  • Implement third person weapon reloading animation
  • No more rotating when crouching while looking down
  • Smoother loading screen
  • Fix vote timer when there arent enough players in the server

