Banana Shooter 1.361 Update - Knockout Mode

Here are the new stuff that will be added to the game

New Server Mode - Knockout

Its a lot more competitive mode than the default one!

Description

In this mode you just play regularly like you did before, but only the top list players will survive for the future rounds, you cant join mid match you have to wait until there is the last one standing then the server will restart the mode so you can keep playing.

New Demo System



This feature exists to record your match for content creators or who just want to check their gameplay, you can record your entire match then use the demo system to replay it in first person or third person more details on our documentation

Demo Camera For Recording Cinematic

First Person Spectate Support

Camera movement lerping support

Depth of field Support

New Chat UI

Selectable

more visible

New Voichat UI

Improved voice chat quality

You can now see who is talking ingame

Voice chat also works on voting scene

Other Changes