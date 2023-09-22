Patch Notes V1.0.9



Greetings Mist Walkers!

Through ongoing adjustments and bug fixes, we have improved the game's performance in the current version.

Please try it out and let us know if any issues remain.

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.9

Adjustments & Optimizations

Reduced CPU usage and improved the performance

Improved the jumping animation when sprinting

Added effect notifications for life altar

Curse inscription pickup now shows specific rune

No more enemy spawns after clearing 100% mist

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue that some visual effects lingering after removing powers

Fixed the issue that time limited tasks don't disappear after time's up

Fixed the issue that some tasks don't disappear after entering the next level

Fixed the issue that weapon seals display twice when clicking the accept button during seal crafting

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!

Thank you!