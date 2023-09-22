 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mist Slayer update for 22 September 2023

Patch Notes V1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12257011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greetings Mist Walkers!
Through ongoing adjustments and bug fixes, we have improved the game's performance in the current version.
Please try it out and let us know if any issues remain.
Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.9

Adjustments & Optimizations
  • Reduced CPU usage and improved the performance
  • Improved the jumping animation when sprinting
  • Added effect notifications for life altar
  • Curse inscription pickup now shows specific rune
  • No more enemy spawns after clearing 100% mist
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue that some visual effects lingering after removing powers
  • Fixed the issue that time limited tasks don't disappear after time's up
  • Fixed the issue that some tasks don't disappear after entering the next level
  • Fixed the issue that weapon seals display twice when clicking the accept button during seal crafting

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions!
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2088651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link