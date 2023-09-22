Improvement
- The statistics of the required skills are visible on the class choice interface as well as on character creation.
Balancing
- Explosive Ball: Now has a 6 second cooldown, damage +30%.
- Salvos: Damage -15%.
- Enemies who attack from a distance among transformed men now only send 1 projectile instead of 2, damage +30%.
- Monster damage: Level 10: -4%, Level 50: -15%, Level 100: -19%.
- Monster life: Level 10: -11%, Level 50: -21%, Level 100: -25%.
- Summons had the same base nerf if it levels up following the player's level.
- Leveling up summon skills gives -40% stats.
- Channeling skills can now activate other skills.
bug fix
- The runic letter “Har” is correctly found in the crypts of the town of Granock.
- Puzzles that require sliding a ball onto a stele, such as in the swamp region to the northeast, or in the crypts at the start of the game, work correctly.
- channeling skills are no longer stopped and restart during the cast.
- Some channeling skills have correct durations instead of being halved.
