Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 22 September 2023

0.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 12257010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement

  • The statistics of the required skills are visible on the class choice interface as well as on character creation.

Balancing

  • Explosive Ball: Now has a 6 second cooldown, damage +30%.
  • Salvos: Damage -15%.
  • Enemies who attack from a distance among transformed men now only send 1 projectile instead of 2, damage +30%.
  • Monster damage: Level 10: -4%, Level 50: -15%, Level 100: -19%.
  • Monster life: Level 10: -11%, Level 50: -21%, Level 100: -25%.
  • Summons had the same base nerf if it levels up following the player's level.
  • Leveling up summon skills gives -40% stats.
  • Channeling skills can now activate other skills.

bug fix

  • The runic letter “Har” is correctly found in the crypts of the town of Granock.
  • Puzzles that require sliding a ball onto a stele, such as in the swamp region to the northeast, or in the crypts at the start of the game, work correctly.
  • channeling skills are no longer stopped and restart during the cast.
  • Some channeling skills have correct durations instead of being halved.

