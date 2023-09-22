 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 22 September 2023

Heaven's Valor YOROI Hip Gear | Dragonborn Super Bundle

A valorous visitation from a bygone vexation.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Heaven's Valor Yoroi hip gear.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

When the truth finally dawns, it dawns in fire!

Forge your place in myth and legend by with the Dragonborn Super Bundle, which includes everything from the Redwaters, Kawari, and Crimson Dawn bundles.

In addition to securing these three bundles at once, you'll also get two exclusive rewards - the Dragonborn Noble shoulders and Gansai Gear mythic effect set.

Head to the Shop and don the armor today!

