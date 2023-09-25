Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart v1.922.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Today's update for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart contains a list of bug fixes and improvements, based on feedback from players. We have resolved some frame rate related issues, fixed flickering ray-traced shadows on certain enemies and objects and improved the Rift transitions in the Speetle Course challenge.

This patch also resolves ghosting that was visible in menus and the interface when using AMD FSR 2.2 upscaling and eliminates artifacts in ray-traced reflections on some smooth surfaces. We've also made improvements to controller support when using Steam Input. Read the patch notes below for more details on all the changes in this patch.

Thank you for playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC and for sharing all your feedback!

Patch Notes

Improved Rift transitions during the Awesome Bugtrax Done Quick Speetle Course Challenge.

Bouncer and Heavy Bouncer weapons now work properly at frame rates above 60 FPS.

Swing distance no longer decreases at high frame rates.

Fixed ghosting visible in menus and the user interface when using FSR 2.2 upscaling.

Left and right controller triggers now use analog values when using Steam Input. This enables ‘half button press’ weapon functionality with Steam Input.

Corrected an issue with left stick diagonal controller input when Steam Input is not active.

Resolved flickering ray-traced shadows on enemies and objects, including Grunthors, Goon Dropships, Seekerpedes and Sand Sharks.

Eliminated artifacts in ray-traced reflections on some smooth surfaces, like the floor in Zurkie's Gastropub.

The game now restarts when changing the text language to Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese, to ensure text is displayed correctly.

Fixed missing and incorrect button hints in Photo Mode.

Steam Input Gyro Camera is now correctly mirrored in Mirror Mode.

AMD FSR 2.2 version number is now displayed correctly in the menu and launcher.

Stability improvements.