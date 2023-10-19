 Skip to content

Mop of the Dead update for 19 October 2023

V1.0.0 - RELEASE - New level and improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW LEVEL

  • Added a new level (Waze bank)
  • Added a new janitor in the banks maps

FIXES

  • Fixed the rotation of some characters when knocked out
  • Fixed some input staying down when doing unfocus
  • Fixed the trigger for quit level notification when knocked out
  • Fixed the win screen (not appearing when healed in the quit level zone)
  • Fixed loading background image
  • Fixed some keys spawns
  • Fixed some hitboxes

IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES

  • Added more cleaning objects on certain maps
  • Added some ambience sound

