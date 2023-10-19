V1.0.0 - RELEASE - New level and improvements

NEW LEVEL
- Added a new level (Waze bank)
- Added a new janitor in the banks maps
FIXES
- Fixed the rotation of some characters when knocked out
- Fixed some input staying down when doing unfocus
- Fixed the trigger for quit level notification when knocked out
- Fixed the win screen (not appearing when healed in the quit level zone)
- Fixed loading background image
- Fixed some keys spawns
- Fixed some hitboxes
IMPROVEMENTS / CHANGES
- Added more cleaning objects on certain maps
- Added some ambience sound
Changed files in this update