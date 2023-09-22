Heavy Duty Challenge | Patch 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12256756 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

we've released a "quality of life" patch to deal with some of the issues you've reported, here's the list of changes:

Display mode switch

In the Graphics settings, you can now select between fullscreen, windowed, fullscreen windowed and multi-monitor mode.

Camera adjustment

In Pause Menu, you can adjust the position of 3rd person camera and all three cabin views, too.

As before, sensitivity and axes inversion is available in controller settings.

Xbox 360 controller & Dead Zone setting

We've added a dead zone setting to all controllers - this will help with the issues some xbox 360 gamepad users have reported.

Controller configuration & icons

We fixed reported issues with controller configuration.

We have also cleaned up the bug with wrong device icon in the controller settings.

Ultra graphics settings

We have added an Ultra preset to the graphics settings.

As you can see, we've begun with camera issues, settings issues and gamepad support. Performance fixes and wheel controller updates will be included in upcoming patches.

Thanks for playing HDC:)

Have a great weekend!

Lukasz from Nano Games