Heavy Duty Challenge | Patch 1.0

Hi Everyone,
we've released a "quality of life" patch to deal with some of the issues you've reported, here's the list of changes:
Display mode switch
In the Graphics settings, you can now select between fullscreen, windowed, fullscreen windowed and multi-monitor mode.
Camera adjustment
In Pause Menu, you can adjust the position of 3rd person camera and all three cabin views, too.
As before, sensitivity and axes inversion is available in controller settings.
Xbox 360 controller & Dead Zone setting
We've added a dead zone setting to all controllers - this will help with the issues some xbox 360 gamepad users have reported.
Controller configuration & icons
We fixed reported issues with controller configuration.
We have also cleaned up the bug with wrong device icon in the controller settings.
Ultra graphics settings
We have added an Ultra preset to the graphics settings.
As you can see, we've begun with camera issues, settings issues and gamepad support. Performance fixes and wheel controller updates will be included in upcoming patches.
Thanks for playing HDC:)
Have a great weekend!
Lukasz from Nano Games
