Test Branch Update! (Beta 13.0.3)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Undeployed characters are now carrying their last equipped loadout

Changed the scoring formulas to accommodate different map sizes (resets all leaderboards)

Fixes

Fixed perk buttons being clickable several times

Fixed the perk name staying displayed on perk buttons when used

Fixed replays not saving the activated perks

Don't apply perks malus when the score is negative

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.