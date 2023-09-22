 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 22 September 2023

Test Branch Update! (Beta 13.0.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 12256655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Undeployed characters are now carrying their last equipped loadout
  • Changed the scoring formulas to accommodate different map sizes (resets all leaderboards)

Fixes

  • Fixed perk buttons being clickable several times
  • Fixed the perk name staying displayed on perk buttons when used
  • Fixed replays not saving the activated perks
  • Don't apply perks malus when the score is negative

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12256655
No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link