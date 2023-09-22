New economy world trial run

Over the past few months we've been working on a new economy world with a new map, new systems and different way of handling skills and progression. Vaguely set in the country lanes of 1930s England (except with ostriches), its the perfect place to give your tractor an outing this weekend.

For the next couple of days we'll be running an open-trial of the world ; it would be great to see you there. Feedback, bug reports, suggestions or ideas would all be welcome.. or just come along and say Hi! :)

The world, for some reason, is called 'Babylon nTing' and you can get there through the finite drive in the cockpit in space. (i.e. The Usual Method for travelling to 1930s England).

More details of the world and economy design in the discussion thread. Full release later in the year.