 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shrink Assault update for 22 September 2023

Quick Minor Audio Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12256640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replaced some audio files in the Shipyard that were outdated and not meant to be used.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2109601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2109602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2109603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link