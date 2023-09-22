Replaced some audio files in the Shipyard that were outdated and not meant to be used.
Shrink Assault update for 22 September 2023
Quick Minor Audio Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2109601
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2109602
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2109603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update