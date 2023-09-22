2023.9.22 v0.3.16 version update：

【New content】

.Added a new copy: Gate of Chaos. Due to the influence of the breath of chaos, the characteristics of the enemies in each level will be random, and they will be full of new and unknown challenges. (Unlocked by clearing the first floor of the Demon King's Tower)

.Added information about the enemies of Chaos Gate, details can be viewed in "Career".

*. The enemies at the Gate of Chaos are extremely powerful and require subsequent construction in the blacksmith shop to increase their combat effectiveness. Please do not force yourself at this stage.

*.Added 2 new materials:

Breath of Chaos: Randomly dropped in the Demon King's Tower and used to challenge the Chaos Gate. Unstable Compound: Get rewards after clearing the Gate of Chaos, which can be used for the subsequent forging function of the blacksmith shop.

*. The number of floors of the Demon King's Tower has been added. It has been opened to 5000 floors. At the same time, the basic attributes of the enemies in the Demon King's Tower have been reduced. All Demon Kings are welcome to challenge:

Mobs: HP 3000000 >> 2000000; attack power 10000 >> 8000

Boss: HP 20000000 >> 15000000; attack power 50000 >> 30000

【Problem fix】

. Fixed the remaining issues such as version 0.3.15 (background mute, invalid boss key, etc.);

. Attempted to fix the crash problem (Emily's ember triggered an infinite loop);

【Optimization adjustment】

. Since the infinite triggering of Emily's Ember may cause the game to crash, the effect of the exclusive affix has been adjusted: "When triggering [Spark], there is a 12%-20% chance of releasing an [Ember]" >> "[Ember] causes The total damage increased by 80%-120%";

. Improved the effect of the 4-piece set of [World-Burning Fire], and optimized the description: "When [Arson] is triggered, the own fire damage is increased by 5%, and can be superimposed infinitely" >> "When [Arson] is triggered, the own fire damage is increased by 5%. Damage increased by 10%, stacking up to 999 layers."

Subsequent update plan:

. Blacksmith shop equipment forging and other functions are under development; (expected to be opened before the end of the month)

.New equipment design;

.Full talent design for all characters;

.Chaos Gate content filling and optimization;

*.Skin system, etc.;