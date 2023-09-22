Silent Scream 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Hello community,

Once again, we'd like to thank you all for your continued support. Changes and bug fixes in this patch are listed below.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where player got stuck in flashback.

Fixed an issue where incorrect number of police were spawning at the same time.

Quality of Life

Added more hints to the loading screen.

Now player life gets replenished when player sacrifice any customer.

To show our heartfelt appreciation towards the community and people who have supported us immensely through development, we are including some special mentions in the credits section.