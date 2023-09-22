 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SILENT SCREAM update for 22 September 2023

Silent Scream 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12256628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello community,

Once again, we'd like to thank you all for your continued support. Changes and bug fixes in this patch are listed below.

Gameplay

  • Fixed a bug where player got stuck in flashback.
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect number of police were spawning at the same time.

Quality of Life

  • Added more hints to the loading screen.
  • Now player life gets replenished when player sacrifice any customer.

To show our heartfelt appreciation towards the community and people who have supported us immensely through development, we are including some special mentions in the credits section.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1955751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link