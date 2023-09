Share · View all patches · Build 12256531 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 12:26:06 UTC by Wendy

○Skin

-New skin “See-through Lingerie” is added.

-The rigging of all skins has been improved.

○Function

-A feature has been added to induce Siren attacks in Giantess Siren Mod. (Number 6)

-A feature to adjust the Siren’s body shape has been added.

※Body slider can modify chest/waist/hip/obesity/muscle mass/height.

○Add motion