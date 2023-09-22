Beta Playtest update 1

We are releasing an update to game and server fixing the following issues:

Fixed two critical bugs that blocked players from joining the server. Servers should now fill up to max players.

Fixed some server and client crashes in interaction system

Fixed some UI notification client crashes

Wires now stack to 100

Rifle and plasma damage increased.

Taser damage reduced.

Removed landing pod red damaged fx

Fixed holes in stairs in Landing Pad

Thanks for playing so far, and submitting your feedback and those crash reports! We could not do this without you.

Outerstellar Dev team