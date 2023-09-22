 Skip to content

Outerstellar Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Beta Playtest update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12256325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are releasing an update to game and server fixing the following issues:

  • Fixed two critical bugs that blocked players from joining the server. Servers should now fill up to max players.
  • Fixed some server and client crashes in interaction system
  • Fixed some UI notification client crashes
  • Wires now stack to 100
  • Rifle and plasma damage increased.
  • Taser damage reduced.
  • Removed landing pod red damaged fx
  • Fixed holes in stairs in Landing Pad

Thanks for playing so far, and submitting your feedback and those crash reports! We could not do this without you.

Outerstellar Dev team

