Hotfix v.1.0.7197.0 for PC

Here is our second hotfix to address some more of the bugs and issues you've helped us identify.

We are also still working on other upcoming updates.

This hotfix will also be available for Epic and GoG players.

Again, thank you for your help and support in improving the game; your reports help us a TON, keep 'em coming!

BUGFIXES

Fixed desync in Multiplayer that was caused by item restoration. Some edge cases might remain

Fixed desync in Multiplayer that was caused by 'any element' creation. Some edge cases might remain

Fixed card disappearance when hovering the mouse near the card edge

Fixed card description of 4th Mercenary disappearing behind the card list

Fixed Guildmaster tutorial where Boots were unavailable on Mouse/Keyboard input

Skip and Undo buttons can now be reverted to previous state in Options - Controls - Other Controls - Switch Skip/Undo buttons (ON brings to the old version)

Triforce: fixed bug that made [spoiler]Volatile Consumption[/spoiler] top action be unusable with gamepad controls

Angry Face: fixed bug that using [spoiler]Inescapable Fate+Rising Momentum[/spoiler] combo didn't transfer both [spoiler]Dooms[/spoiler] to the new target

HOW TO REPORT BUGS

On another note, we trained extra staff to help us with the bug reporting, so now you're just free to share your reports anywhere, on the Steam forums, Twitter, the Bug report channel on Discord or on Facebook and they will be handled all the same :)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Some of your issues may be coming from mods not being updated for the newest version. Launching the game without mods might fix some of theses issues.

While we're working on new bug fixes and upcoming updates, we saw several of you asked of the opportunity to play on the last pre-update version of the game - we have uploaded it on Steam, and here is how to opt in:

To opt into the last pre-update version, v.28009, right-click on the game in Steam -> Properties -> BETAS and select the "v.28009" from the drop-down list.

Important information: switching to the open beta or this v.28009 version might corrupt the save files if you have launched the newer version before doing it.

You simply have to do a backup of the initial save file to protect your save - Save files are located in C:\Users<USERNAME>\AppData\LocalLow\FlamingFowlStudios\Gloomhaven

If you are moving from the regular version of the game to Open Beta, simply create a copy of your GloomSaves folder and rename it to GloomSavesV28009.

Individual saves can also be copied between the Guildmaster folders if you prefer.