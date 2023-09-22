 Skip to content

Somnipathy update for 22 September 2023

Somnipathy version 1.0.2.3 - Return to Kingsley

Last edited 22 September 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A bunch of minor bugs and sequence breaks fixed here. Big fixes are

  • Fixed a bug that would prevent using the couch to return to the Gamer Nightmare
  • Fixed a crash that would occur in Memento Meri dungeon and Bruxism dungeons

Changed files in this update

