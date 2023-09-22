9.22 Update Log

Hi Heroes, we plan to carry out the end-of-September version update today. In addition to the features mentioned in the preview, such as "manual deletion of saves", "new bondable characters", and "New Hero's Mentor", the actual version has added more events and achievements, and made many optimizations and adjustments to existing events. More update details can be viewed through the Patch Note below. The game is currently in the final QA testing stage, and will be updated later today.

V0.9.0922b44 Update

【Add】

Added the function to manually delete saved files, including both manual and automatic saves.

Manually deleted files cannot be recovered. Added 5 new characters: Yan Ruru, Gu Qingcheng, Yu Wei'er, Fu Yaoqin, Miao Caidie. Added a special NPC in the Nameless village; it's recommended for first-time players to join its

faction (you can't quit afterwards, but the rewards are substantial). Opened the southwest region, unlocked factions Melody House and Jiu Li Tribe. Added a large number of events. Due to many adjustments and additions in this version, old saves

may have logical conflicts; players seeking smooth gameplay are advised to play with new saves.

● New events for Melody House (you can't join the faction; you can obtain faction martial arts by

completing related events).

● New events for Jiu Li Tribe (you can't join the faction; you can obtain faction martial arts by

completing related events).

● New event at Zhongzhou Ferry.

● New event of subduing six major factions.

● New event in Epiphyllum Valley.

● New event of the master of Maiden House.

● New event of subduing Ling Yuan at Shifa Temple.

● New subplot after joining Confucius Temple with Qi Wang's recommendation letter.

● If you let the Lao Motou escape during Three Teachings Demon Subjugation event, both Shifa

Temple and Taoist Sect will teach Legendary Super Move.

● When your relationship with Miao Caidie reaches a certain stage, Ding Family's blood curse can be

lifted. Added quick language switch at bottom right corner of login screen. Added one-click purchase and sell option in the shop. Added new Super Moves: Six-Character Great Bright Mantra, Thousand Mountains Birds Vanished, Nine Streams Merged into One. Some Epic martial skillss have additional effects, such as Musical and Short (weapon types). Added character traits and related BUFFs. Added 6 achievements and one true ending. Added the ability to adopt pet poison dragons and spirit monkeys.

【Adjustments】

The auction at Daliang City's Glittering Artifact House can auction the Wedding Stone (not a one-

time output), and other ways to obtain the Wedding Stone are still retained. Alcoholic items can now be consumed, and different buffs are obtained after consumption

depending on the quality. Daliang City, Chuxiang City, and Lin'an City are not initially open on the carriage map, they are

unlocked through specific events. The Jiujiang Water Camp location is removed from the carriage map, meaning you cannot go directly

to Jiujiang Water Camp with pets, you can only enter through Wuyue Ferry. Auto-save optimization; by default, it only auto-saves when switching scenes within a certain period

of time; you can change the trigger for auto-save in settings. The cooldown limit that a love skill could only be used once per battle is cancelled. Optimization of interaction prompts for some scene facilities, such as informing about consumption

and effects when fetching water or using wooden dummies. On character information interface, character state display has been optimized to simplify

dimensions; positive states are divided into qualities from high to low: yellow-purple-blue; red text

states are negative states.

9.Similar types of achievements are displayed together in the achievement interface instead of being

sorted by release time by default.

10.Optimized status effects obtained from burning incense in Ruined shrine, Nameless village, and towns; temporarily cancelled Taoist Sect incense burning.

11.When playing with MODs enabled, the built-in GM console is available; you can use Ctrl+F11 to

bring up the interface. Adjusted additional effects of Dragon King Palm, Tiger Howl Spear, and Heaven Breaker. Adjusted equipment effects of Immovable Mountain, Sky Seal, Life Seal, and Nation's Seal. Some event optimizations and adjustments:

● The number of times to kowtow in Chuxiang City is optimized to 10 times

● The original Lin'an City ruined temple three-colored cat (adoptable) is cancelled; after completing the

wild cat event in Chuxiang City, you can adopt the three-colored cat in Chuxiang City.

● Optimized the item needed for Prince Kang in the invite princess event; no longer need Animal ring -

The Dragon.

● The Wulin Alliance leader event requires subjugating six major sects instead of having a relationship

score of 60 with them.

● After successful beast language communication with the black ape behind Langya Sword Pavilion, it

will no longer leave.

● Simplified ways to achieve literary and martial arts champions; killing specified NPCs in Yan Army can

trigger complete poetry reading without other tedious methods.

● Optimized Maiden House puzzle event and related plot when first meeting Gu Qingcheng at Maiden

House

● Added new options in Chu Xiang city inn General's mansion and Dirty Street provocation events

● In Nameless village Hong Xiaoqi stealing money event, if you find Hong Xiaoqi overdue and have high

relationship with the whole village, they will blame Hong Xiaoqi together.

● Modified Crime Investigation Bureau to eradicate three evil forces events (changed to require eradication of Bandit Camp,Blue Wind Camp, Haijiao Gang).

● Optimized small events in three main cities; they will only trigger once and not repeat.

● Optimized Lin'an City well water poisoning event

● Daliang Fengyun Leizhu host and actors on the martial arts field have added routines, leaving the city

at night and entering the city in the morning.

● If you help Nine Factions Sect at Buddha Temple, if you belong to one of the three religions, you will

be expelled after success.

● Can't directly reach Daliang by taking a boat from Nameless ferry due to Haijiao Gang event.

● Encountering fierce wild boars in Lost Forest, if you lose the battle, you will be teleported out of Lost

Forest.

【Fixes】

Fixed the issue of automatic combat withWhite Ape in Longevity Tomb Fixed the issue of negative damage sharing values appearing during battles when Yan Army attacks

Chuxiang City. Fixed the issue where Windwalker effects could be triggered after detoxification.

If anyone encounters any problems during gameplay, or has any questions about the creative workshop, you can join the official Discord server (https://discord.gg/AZ4bhTYAaJ) and ask.