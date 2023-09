Share · View all patches · Build 12256085 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Added 4 new Audio Sliders to the settings menu!

Audio settings for the spaceship engine volume, weapon firing volume, initial missile launch sound, and the Level Completed audio that gets played when beating a level.

Also fixed a bug where audio sliders didn't visually update to the correct position when changing scenes.