我的幻想乡 update for 22 September 2023

Ver1.1.3

Build 12256043

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1、Modified the settings for mounts; breeding of mounts will no longer determine attributes based on generation.
2、Adjusted the text for exploration.
3、Fixed the bug where Sun Wukong's awaken of "Samadhi True Fire" would cause multiple damage.
4、Improved the hit growth of adventurers and reduced the evasion attributes of some bosses.
5、Enhanced the accuracy bonus of accessories.
6、Replaced the models of some summoning beasts.

PS: The trading row and the automatic rewards system of the adventurer's guild will gradually open next week, please wait patiently.
Moreover, If you have any other questions or suggestions, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Email address: starchess08@gmail.com

