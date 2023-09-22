Previously, there were unclear mission objectives, and victories or failures would often occur unexpectedly. So, I added a mission progress bar that increases as enemies are killed, points are captured, and time passes. Now, all mission objectives in all game modes can be summarized as filling the progress bar before the enemy does, and different player actions have varying effects on the bar's filling rate in different mission modes. In boss levels, the progress bar is significantly delayed, and killing the boss immediately fills it.

Balance adjustments:

Increased acceleration and in-place rotation speed for Tiger E and Panther G, as advanced levels were becoming too sluggish.

Reduced enemy stat enhancements when players use high rank vehicles.

Added the ability to reload the magazine cannon with the R key.

Try to fix the issue with shortcut keys not working. If it works in the new version, please let me know.

Finally remembered to add the Mule Rocket Launcher to the shop.

Fixed the issue where the player would get stuck if they died after winning.

Fixed the issue with hull upgrades not being effective.

Fixed the occasional occurrence of sub turret shooting main turret shells.

Reduced the recoil when various autocannon hit.

Renamed the shop to Grocery Store.

