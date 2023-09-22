Update 22.09.23

Hi everyone,
We're pleased to release a new update to Cue Club 2, featuring more additions, improvements and fixes to various aspects of the game. Thank you for sharing the ideas and feedback.
-
Added third aim line to show direction of cue ball after impact with the object ball. There are 3 length settings, or it can be turned off. See 'Options > Aiming > 2D View / 3D View > Tertiary Line (Length)'. Default setting is 'Medium'. Can also be set for multiplayer matches, see 'Line 3' parameter in the MP lobby on page 2 of the options box.
-
Added further stability improvements to online multiplayer games to help maintain good connectivity during matches.
-
For improved gameplay flow, instant replays have been disabled during online multiplayer games against other human players. Replay saves are still enabled.
-
Graphics card info is now accessible from the main menu, showing model name and driver number for the adapter in use. See 'Options > Display > Display Adapter'.
-
Fixed issue in Euro 8 ball pool where ball-in-hand was given as a toggle option to incoming player if offending player scratched on the break shot. Ball-in-hand is now automatically awarded.
-
Fixed issue where pressing CRTL + ALT + DEL then clicking the Windows cancel button could cause a crash, if running the game in 'Fullscreen Windowed' mode.
-
Fixed issue where Windows mouse cursor could sometimes disappear when tabbing out of the game.
-
Fixed issue where cue would occasionally jump erratically and not settle when playing a shot with high cue elevation.
-
Fixed issue where cue would sometimes clip into the cushion at certain positions on the table.
-
Fixed issue where buttons to choose difficultly setting where displayed after the end of a tournament, following a loss or win. Buttons are now not shown here.
-
2D table zoom feature is no longer active when referee is respotting balls.
-
Asterix key added to virtual keyboard.
-
Small visual improvements to snooker break and speed pool time statistics screens.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
