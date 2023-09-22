 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 22 September 2023

Update 22.09.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12255937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're pleased to release a new update to Cue Club 2, featuring more additions, improvements and fixes to various aspects of the game. Thank you for sharing the ideas and feedback.

  • Added third aim line to show direction of cue ball after impact with the object ball. There are 3 length settings, or it can be turned off. See 'Options > Aiming > 2D View / 3D View > Tertiary Line (Length)'. Default setting is 'Medium'. Can also be set for multiplayer matches, see 'Line 3' parameter in the MP lobby on page 2 of the options box.

  • Added further stability improvements to online multiplayer games to help maintain good connectivity during matches.

  • For improved gameplay flow, instant replays have been disabled during online multiplayer games against other human players. Replay saves are still enabled.

  • Graphics card info is now accessible from the main menu, showing model name and driver number for the adapter in use. See 'Options > Display > Display Adapter'.

  • Fixed issue in Euro 8 ball pool where ball-in-hand was given as a toggle option to incoming player if offending player scratched on the break shot. Ball-in-hand is now automatically awarded.

  • Fixed issue where pressing CRTL + ALT + DEL then clicking the Windows cancel button could cause a crash, if running the game in 'Fullscreen Windowed' mode.

  • Fixed issue where Windows mouse cursor could sometimes disappear when tabbing out of the game.

  • Fixed issue where cue would occasionally jump erratically and not settle when playing a shot with high cue elevation.

  • Fixed issue where cue would sometimes clip into the cushion at certain positions on the table.

  • Fixed issue where buttons to choose difficultly setting where displayed after the end of a tournament, following a loss or win. Buttons are now not shown here.

  • 2D table zoom feature is no longer active when referee is respotting balls.

  • Asterix key added to virtual keyboard.

  • Small visual improvements to snooker break and speed pool time statistics screens.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

Changed files in this update

Cue Club 2 Content Depot 366691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link