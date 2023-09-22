v0.11.7 - 2023-09-22

Shipyard 2.0

• [new] overview added which for instance shows sets, allowed hulls, and modules

• [new] overlay added to preview items with hover and dragging

• [tune] placement grid added in module mode for shipyard

• [tune] Mining now grants experience and calibration, even if the cell contains no resource

• [tune] Mining uses the highest tier module as a base, and the first 5 mining modules installed grant 5% for each tier

• [tune] Shield and Armor now gain experience and calibration from combat

General

• [tune] Cargo quick move and eject improved