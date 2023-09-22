 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Subspace Discovery update for 22 September 2023

v0.11.7 - 2023-09-22

Share · View all patches · Build 12255870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shipyard 2.0
• [new] overview added which for instance shows sets, allowed hulls, and modules
• [new] overlay added to preview items with hover and dragging
• [tune] placement grid added in module mode for shipyard
• [tune] Mining now grants experience and calibration, even if the cell contains no resource
• [tune] Mining uses the highest tier module as a base, and the first 5 mining modules installed grant 5% for each tier
• [tune] Shield and Armor now gain experience and calibration from combat

General
• [tune] Cargo quick move and eject improved

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1717291 Depot 1717291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link