9-22 Optimization and BUG fixing

BUG FIX: The problem with the wrong display level of the city wall snow scene

Optimization: Limit the number of Pirate Kings on the same screen to 10 to avoid lagging

Optimization: When border monsters, bandits, or barbarians appear, notifications will be displayed.

Optimization: When the Titan is near the altar, it will automatically try to consume gems to restore its health.

Optimization: In military camp supplies, the quantity of used equipment is excluded.

Optimization: When the cavalry is not riding a horse, it is still as fast as if it were a horse.

BUG Fix: When the gunship does not have a priority type of shells, it will cause other types of shells to disappear out of thin air.

New features: cumulative births, deaths, cumulative exiles, cumulative immigration