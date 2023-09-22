 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 22 September 2023

9-22 Optimization and BUG fixing

Build 12255486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIX: The problem with the wrong display level of the city wall snow scene
Optimization: Limit the number of Pirate Kings on the same screen to 10 to avoid lagging
Optimization: When border monsters, bandits, or barbarians appear, notifications will be displayed.
Optimization: When the Titan is near the altar, it will automatically try to consume gems to restore its health.
Optimization: In military camp supplies, the quantity of used equipment is excluded.
Optimization: When the cavalry is not riding a horse, it is still as fast as if it were a horse.
BUG Fix: When the gunship does not have a priority type of shells, it will cause other types of shells to disappear out of thin air.
New features: cumulative births, deaths, cumulative exiles, cumulative immigration

