 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Clapping from the Afterlife

Share · View all patches · Build 12255426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added target dummies to all fountains.

  • Ghosts can now clap.

  • Bees can no longer take more than 1 damage from melee or projectile attacks.

  • Bees can now be bottled. (99% sure someone suggested this but i can't find who)

  • Bees are now way harder to hold. (Suggested by zaprice.)

  • Adjusted Spear pogo animation.

  • Spear pogo now hits enemies in front, not just below attack.

  • Spear pogo now knocks enemies back a bit.

  • Added an additional combat encounter and infusion instructions to the tutorial.

  • The tutorial no longer allows you to send the pickaxe to pocket before picking it up so people stop softlocking.

  • Targeting an NPC now displays an input prompt for talking to them. (Suggested by Winged.)

  • Added an info button to the Seal menu.

  • Added unfinished infusion animation/sound.

  • Added Gardener recall animation, except it doesn't really work correctly yet.

  • Inventory slots now display their keybinds instead of their slot number. (Suggested by Winged.)

  • Shops should now actually spawn every 5th floor of the Pit.

  • Adjusted that one room in Fleet that could shoot a beam at your spawn and instantly hit you when loading in.

  • Fixed Librarian's passive preventing her from using charge attacks on non-spells. (Reported by Aewynne and Wunarg.)

  • Fixed Whiskers being able to spawn as an elite. (Reported by Cosmaru.)

  • Fixed coin effects not replicating to clients.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2204591 Depot 2204591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link