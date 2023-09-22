Clapping from the Afterlife

Added target dummies to all fountains.

Ghosts can now clap.

Bees can no longer take more than 1 damage from melee or projectile attacks.

Bees can now be bottled. (99% sure someone suggested this but i can't find who)

Bees are now way harder to hold. (Suggested by zaprice.)

Adjusted Spear pogo animation.

Spear pogo now hits enemies in front, not just below attack.

Spear pogo now knocks enemies back a bit.

Added an additional combat encounter and infusion instructions to the tutorial.

The tutorial no longer allows you to send the pickaxe to pocket before picking it up so people stop softlocking.

Targeting an NPC now displays an input prompt for talking to them. (Suggested by Winged.)

Added an info button to the Seal menu.

Added unfinished infusion animation/sound.

Added Gardener recall animation, except it doesn't really work correctly yet.

Inventory slots now display their keybinds instead of their slot number. (Suggested by Winged.)

Shops should now actually spawn every 5th floor of the Pit.

Adjusted that one room in Fleet that could shoot a beam at your spawn and instantly hit you when loading in.

Fixed Librarian's passive preventing her from using charge attacks on non-spells. (Reported by Aewynne and Wunarg.)

Fixed Whiskers being able to spawn as an elite. (Reported by Cosmaru.)