Attention Runners,

We have deployed a minor hotfix to address some further issues. Update details can be found below:

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use Quick Match after unlocking Elite Run Endless and Elite Run Hard

Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios

To ensure your game is updated please log out and then close/reopen your game client.

The SYNCED Team