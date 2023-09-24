NEW UPDATE IS OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 12255347 · Last edited 24 September 2023 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

NEW PATCH RELEASE 1.02!

·The spell change system has been revamped. Spells can now be changed instantly and you can switch midair using a single button.

· Perform actions with minimal delay between spell and action

· Increased invulnerability time to 2 seconds after being hit

· The direction of your dash can be changed to make it easier to adjust your fall. You can also use double jump to adjust your fall.

· Some enemies in the jungle level will now drop health.

· The second phase of the witch boss has been adjusted to improve balance.

· You can now use D-pad as movement.

· Collisions on enemies and projectiles have been improved for a smoother gameplay experience.

· Players will no longer be sent back to the first level when reaching the second level of the hotel.

We hope these changes enhance your gaming experience!