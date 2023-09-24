NEW UPDATE IS OUT!

NEW PATCH RELEASE 1.02!
·The spell change system has been revamped. Spells can now be changed instantly and you can switch midair using a single button.
· Perform actions with minimal delay between spell and action
· Increased invulnerability time to 2 seconds after being hit
· The direction of your dash can be changed to make it easier to adjust your fall. You can also use double jump to adjust your fall.
· Some enemies in the jungle level will now drop health.
· The second phase of the witch boss has been adjusted to improve balance.
· You can now use D-pad as movement.
· Collisions on enemies and projectiles have been improved for a smoother gameplay experience.
· Players will no longer be sent back to the first level when reaching the second level of the hotel.
We hope these changes enhance your gaming experience!
Changed files in this update