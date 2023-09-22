Logiart Grimoire Special Update Notice(Updated on September 22, 2023, at 19：30)

In today's update, we have added support for controllers and keyboards!

We encourage you to give it a try, even with a controller.

You can check the keyboard layout by selecting the tutorial button on the mode selection screen.

(We plan to make it available in the currently unimplemented tutorial screen in the future.)

If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please post in the following thread:

【Controller Feedback./コントローラーに関する要望・バグ報告はコチラ】

Note:

We have provided the "Logiart Grimore Official Layout," so please set it from the controller layout.

For a while, you will see a small three-color icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

This indicates the current controller operating mode and is implemented as a debugging feature.

It will only be visible in the early access version.

Additionally, we have made the following updates: